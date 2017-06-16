Fiji to host 2019 meet

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Weightlifting President Atma Maharaj with Fiji's Ambassador to Japan, Isikeli Mataitoga. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:14PM WEIGHTLIFTING Fiji for has secured the rights to host the 2019 IWF Junior World Championships in Suva.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Executive Board today unanimously decided to award the hosting rights for the 2019 IWF Junior World Championships to Weightlifting Fiji and the city of Suva, FIJI.



Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou said "This is good news for the sport of weightlifting and Fiji as a whole."

"I extend Fiji's appreciation to the President of Weightlifting Fiji, Atma Maharaj, Fiji's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Fiji to Japan, His Excellency, Mr Isikeli Mataitoga, and all that made this bid successful," said Mr Tuitubou said.



He also said Fiji will be the first country in the Oceania and Pacific Island to organise and host an IWF World Championship, the last being held in 1993 in Melbourne, Australia.



Meanwhile Fiji Weightlifting President Atma Maharaj, during the submission, advised the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Executive Board that ONOC President and Patron of Weightlifting Fiji, Dr Robin Mitchell, has agreed to take the position of Organizing Committee Chair.



"This demonstrated the calibre of our organizing team and added to the level of confidence for the Executive Board Members," said Mr Maharaj.



The dates of the Championships will be confirmed by the IWF in the next few weeks and the event is expected to attract 500 Athletes and Team Officials from more than 50 participating countries.