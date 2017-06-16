Rainibogi heads to Japan

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:11PM WEIGHTLIFTING Fiji has sent 19 year old Taniela Rainibogi and Coach Joe Vueti to participate in the International Weightlifting Federation junior championship in Japan.

Taniela will be competing in the 85kg category on the 20th of this month where he will face 30 other competitors from different country.



�I am excited and focused on the task ahead and my aim for the World Juniors is to better my performance total of 286kg which I achived while training in New Caledonia in February,� Rainibogi said.



Eillen Cikanimatana will join them late on and will compete in the 90kg category.