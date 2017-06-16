Fiji Time: 1:14 AM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rainibogi heads to Japan

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 6:11PM WEIGHTLIFTING Fiji has sent 19 year old Taniela Rainibogi and Coach Joe Vueti to participate in the International Weightlifting Federation junior championship in Japan.

Taniela will be competing in the 85kg category on the 20th of this month where he will face 30 other competitors from different country.

�I am excited and focused on the task ahead and my aim for the World Juniors is to better my performance total of 286kg which I achived while training in New Caledonia in February,� Rainibogi said.

Eillen Cikanimatana will join them late on and will compete in the 90kg category.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial
  2. Driver in court over death
  3. Woman believed she was redeemed
  4. Fit to fly
  5. Tikoca acquitted
  6. Ship runs aground on reef
  7. Koya: Fiji stands by decision
  8. Minister: Fiji's ageing population growing
  9. Teenage pregnancy
  10. Vegie farming 'more income', says farmer

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  4. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  5. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  6. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  7. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  8. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)