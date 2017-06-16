Fire service on bribery charge

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:09PM A BUSINESSWOMAN who has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for allegedly bribing the Ministry of Labour made her first appearance at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Anita Ranjini Mala who is being charged for two counts of bribery appeared before Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.



Ms Mala while being the proprietor of Celcius Fire Protection and Pest Control is alleged to have offered an advantage of $500 - $800 to one Inia Saqanamua who was a public servant employed as an inspector with the Ministry of Labour.



She is also alleged to have offered an advantage of Anare Macedru who was also an employee of the Ministry of Labour.



The alleged acts are alleged to have occurred between November 2016 and February 2017.



The accused who was not represented in court was served with the first phase disclosures and the prosecution who was represented by Laite Bokini-Ratu did not object to bail.



She was released on a $10,000 bail bond, to surrender her travel documents and a travel ban was ordered by the court.



The matter has been adjourned to September 4, 2017 for plea.