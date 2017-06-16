Fiji Time: 1:14 AM on Saturday 17 June

St John crushes Davuilevu

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 6:03PM ST JOHNS College in Levuka defeated Lelean Memorial School 31-8 during the Eastern Zone Secondary Schools Rugby competition in Levuka yesterday.

The lads from Cawaci repaid the favour after they lost to LMS last week 3-0.

Coach Sefanaia Takape said they wanted to redeem themselves following the mistakes of last week's game.

"We wanted to retain our territorial charge as we didn't hold on to the ball, we didn't play tough rugby last week so we came back and discussed our weaknesses so we spoke on protecting the ball and taking our chances and we proved it," Takape said.

In the first half St John led 18-3 with two converted tries on each half.








