AFL select squad

Update: 6:00PM AFL Fiji will be selecting their final squad for the Australian tour tomorrow.

Coach and Development Officer Simon Highfield said they had chosen the best male and female teams which can represent Fiji with pride and passion who could do their country proud.



�The players we will be selecting, amongst other things, are the most skilled footballers, with knowledge of the game and the ability to execute,� Highfield said.



He said the main focus was their fitness level.



�We have also watched their general level of fitness and athleticism, attitude to training, and discipline."



�Our selected squads have been extremely responsive to this training, and we look forward to working with them over the next few weeks in the lead up to the competition.



Highfield said the two teams would be extremely skilled, fit, and competitive teams.