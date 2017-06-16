Fiji Time: 6:04 PM on Friday 16 June

Links between land and migration

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 5:56PM THIS year�s World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought examined the important link between land degradation and migration in the country.

These was highlighted by Deputy Secretary Agriculture Development Uraia Waibuta who led activities to commemorate the day today.

He said amongst others, environmental degradation, food insecurity and poverty were causes of migration and development challenges.

�Let us look at specific ways local communities can build resilience against current multi-fold development challenges through sustainable land management  practices,� Mr Waibuta said.

He stated that the day reminded everyone of the land�s important role in producing food and income generation for the communities in the country.

The World  Day to Combat Desertification/ Land Degradation has been observed since 1995 to promote public awareness relating to international cooperation to combat desertification and the effects of drought.








