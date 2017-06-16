Furniture for Naitasiri school

Update: 5:20PM IN trying to fulfil Fijian Government�s commitment towards quality education for all Fijian children, the Office of the Prime Minister donated a new set of furniture to Navuakece District School in Naitasiri today.
While handing over the over 100 desks
and chairs, Deputy Secretary Development Cooperation and Facilitation Division
at the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakeasi Waikere said the Government has
made the expansion of education options for our young people a top priority
that will enable the next generation of Fijians to have every possible chance
to succeed and do well.�
�I am pleased to hand over 100 sets
of desks and chairs at a total cost of $13,000. This new set of furniture,
which will replace the old ones, will be used for Years 1 to 4,� Mr Waikere
said.
School head teacher, Filipe Qio
thanked the Office of the Prime Minister for the assistance which will help
enhance our students� academic performance.
�There were not enough desks and we were using
the old dual desks. This assistance is one way of addressing the issue of
unsatisfactory examination results. The provision of quality learning
facilities for our students is important,� Mr Qio said.
Other government assistance to the
school includes free education grant (FEG) of $12,800 per term, early childhood
education grant, textbooks, upgrading of teachers quarters, free milk
initiative, and $10,000 transport assistance every year.