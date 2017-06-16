Furniture for Naitasiri school

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:20PM IN trying to fulfil Fijian Government�s commitment towards quality education for all Fijian children, the Office of the Prime Minister donated a new set of furniture to Navuakece District School in Naitasiri today.

While handing over the over 100 desks and chairs, Deputy Secretary Development Cooperation and Facilitation Division at the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakeasi Waikere said the Government has made the expansion of education options for our young people a top priority that will enable the next generation of Fijians to have every possible chance to succeed and do well.�

�I am pleased to hand over 100 sets of desks and chairs at a total cost of $13,000. This new set of furniture, which will replace the old ones, will be used for Years 1 to 4,� Mr Waikere said.

School head teacher, Filipe Qio thanked the Office of the Prime Minister for the assistance which will help enhance our students� academic performance.

�There were not enough desks and we were using the old dual desks. This assistance is one way of addressing the issue of unsatisfactory examination results. The provision of quality learning facilities for our students is important,� Mr Qio said.

Other government assistance to the school includes free education grant (FEG) of $12,800 per term, early childhood education grant, textbooks, upgrading of teachers quarters, free milk initiative, and $10,000 transport assistance every year.