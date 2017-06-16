Fiji Time: 6:04 PM on Friday 16 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Furniture for Naitasiri school

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 5:20PM IN trying to fulfil Fijian Government�s commitment towards quality education for all Fijian children, the Office of the Prime Minister donated a new set of furniture to Navuakece District School in Naitasiri today.

While handing over the over 100 desks and chairs, Deputy Secretary Development Cooperation and Facilitation Division at the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakeasi Waikere said the Government has made the expansion of education options for our young people a top priority that will enable the next generation of Fijians to have every possible chance to succeed and do well.�

�I am pleased to hand over 100 sets of desks and chairs at a total cost of $13,000. This new set of furniture, which will replace the old ones, will be used for Years 1 to 4,� Mr Waikere said.

School head teacher, Filipe Qio thanked the Office of the Prime Minister for the assistance which will help enhance our students� academic performance.

 �There were not enough desks and we were using the old dual desks. This assistance is one way of addressing the issue of unsatisfactory examination results. The provision of quality learning facilities for our students is important,� Mr Qio said.

Other government assistance to the school includes free education grant (FEG) of $12,800 per term, early childhood education grant, textbooks, upgrading of teachers quarters, free milk initiative, and $10,000 transport assistance every year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial
  2. Driver in court over death
  3. Fit to fly
  4. Woman believed she was redeemed
  5. Ship runs aground on reef
  6. Koya: Fiji stands by decision
  7. Minister: Fiji's ageing population growing
  8. Teenage pregnancy
  9. Vegie farming 'more income', says farmer
  10. Cane lorries lie idle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  8. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)