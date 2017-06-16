Fiji Time: 6:04 PM on Friday 16 June

Home teaches aid skills

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 4:25PM IN a bid to improve their abilities to save a life, the young women and men of the Suva's Homes of Hope charity completed a two-day First Aid training today at their base in Wailoku with local company, Handy Training (Fiji).

Handy Training (Fiji) founder and trainer, Andy Eames said the two-day training went really well and gave the participants another important skill; one that could help save people's lives.

"Many of these participants have had a difficult past and to give them the chance to learn lifesaving First Aid training is really special and majority of these participants are either residents here at the Home or community members," Mr Eames said.

"The course they did over the last two days covered safety and wellbeing, communication, the human body, CPR, first aid and bandaging and casualty handling," he said.

Homes of Hope is a charity that works with women and children who have been victims of, or are vulnerable to, forced sexual encounters, sexual exploitation and violence, and Handy Training Fiji is currently working with the charity to work towards providing free-of-charge courses in the near future for the surrounding village communities.








