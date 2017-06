/ Front page / News

Update: 4:21PM A RADIO announcer charged for the alleged rape of a female neighbour was found not guilty of one count of rape by three assessors today.

The 30-year-old man is facing one count of rape.

The alleged incident happened last year following a drinking session at the accused�s place.

His bail has been extended.

High Court Judge, Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his judgment next Monday.