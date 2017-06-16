Fiji Time: 6:04 PM on Friday 16 June

Fiji Times

Tikoca acquitted

AQELA SUSU
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 4:04PM SUSPENDED Opposition Parliamentarian, Ratu Isoa Tikoca is now a free man after he was acquitted of charges of failing to declare his declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election by the Suva Magistrates Court minutes ago.

Ratu Isoa appeared before Magistrate Waleen George.

He was alleged to have incurred more than $94,000 to the Fijian Government while serving as Fiji�s High Commission to PNG.

In her judgment, Magistrate George said the Prosecution has failed to prove their case and therefore Ratu Isoa was acquitted of the charge accordingly.

In an interview outside the courtroom, a relieved Ratu Isoa said the truth would always set one free and that was the case for him.

He also said he has forgiven all those who took him to court.








