Tikoca acquitted

+ Enlarge this image Lautoka based Lawyer Kitione Vuetaki with Ratu Isoa Tikoca outside court after he was acquitted at the Suva Magistrate court. Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 4:04PM SUSPENDED Opposition Parliamentarian, Ratu Isoa Tikoca is now a free man after he was acquitted of charges of failing to declare his declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election by the Suva Magistrates Court minutes ago.

Ratu Isoa appeared before Magistrate Waleen George.

He was alleged to have incurred more than $94,000 to the Fijian Government while serving as Fiji�s High Commission to PNG.

In her judgment, Magistrate George said the Prosecution has failed to prove their case and therefore Ratu Isoa was acquitted of the charge accordingly.

In an interview outside the courtroom, a relieved Ratu Isoa said the truth would always set one free and that was the case for him.

He also said he has forgiven all those who took him to court.