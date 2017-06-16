Disruption to Labasa Water

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:49PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has advised it customers living in parts of Labasa that water supply is currently being disrupted until 5pm today.

A statement from the authority revealed that affected areas would include Nacula village, Naqai village and Wasavulu village.

The statement attributed to a burst main pipe at Public Rental Board Vunimoli.

The authority has kindly advised its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.