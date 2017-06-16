Fiji Time: 6:04 PM on Friday 16 June

FEA makes historical payments

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 3:49PM THE FIJI Electricity Authority today made two historical payments to the tune of $21.5 milion.

In the first initiative, the FEA will for the first time in its history pay a dividend of $20m to Government.

The second payment of $1.5m is a middle term bonus to be shared equally by all staff without any distinction on seniority or designation.

While announcing the payments, Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General, Aiyash Sayed-Khaiyum, "there�s no distinction between CEO or linesman or receptionist. It�s in recognition of the entire team."

"FEA has done well and we certainly hope this is going to be an annual event going forward," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.








