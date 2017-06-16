No type class rugby

Update: 2:15PM ITALIAN coach Conor O'Shear says rugby is about so much more compared to what was previously presumed by people who categorise national teams in to "type classes".
O'Shear said they are well aware of the fact that they have been tagged as a
forwards dominant team.
He said they would be playing a whole new ball game when they face the Vodafone
Flying Fijian today.
"I have seen some pretty lazy stuff being said you know that we are just
about the "maul" and we are just about the set-piece," O'Shear
said.
The Azzurris will be looking to explore all avenues scoring opportunities and
promise to play a whole new game of rugby then what they are accustomed to.
O'Shear says they will play to their strengths and at the same time unleash
their talented outside backs like Leornado Sarto (Glasgow Warriors), Michele
Campagnaro (Exeter Chiefs) and Edoardo Padovani (Zebre Rugby) on the Fijian
players.