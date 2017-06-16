No type class rugby

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image ITALIAN coach Conor O'Shear. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:15PM ITALIAN coach Conor O'Shear says rugby is about so much more compared to what was previously presumed by people who categorise national teams in to "type classes".

O'Shear said they are well aware of the fact that they have been tagged as a forwards dominant team.

He said they would be playing a whole new ball game when they face the Vodafone Flying Fijian today.

"I have seen some pretty lazy stuff being said you know that we are just about the "maul" and we are just about the set-piece," O'Shear said.

The Azzurris will be looking to explore all avenues scoring opportunities and promise to play a whole new game of rugby then what they are accustomed to.

O'Shear says they will play to their strengths and at the same time unleash their talented outside backs like Leornado Sarto (Glasgow Warriors), Michele Campagnaro (Exeter Chiefs) and Edoardo Padovani (Zebre Rugby) on the Fijian players.