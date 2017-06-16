Fiji Time: 6:04 PM on Friday 16 June

SPC improves leadership capacity

LICE MOVONO
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 2:13PM THE Pacific Community has begun to address criticism it has received in the past about internal leadership capacity starting with Singaporean leadership training for its senior management staff.

The SPC is working with the Singapore Civil Service College (CSC) to train its key senior leaders through a partnership organised by the SPC Director-General, Dr Colin Tukuitonga in partnership with the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We are pleased to be working with CSC and see this programme as an important initiative to help build great capacity of our key senior managers. It represents a strong commitment to staff development and a great step forward in building greater leadership and management capacity within the Secretariat," said Dr Colin Tukuitonga.

"The Pacific Community places great importance in being the leading scientific organisation in the region but in order to really deliver our mandate to our member countries, and to keep pace with the challenges of our business environment now, and in the future, we need great leaders.  We need technical leaders who not only deliver top notch science and technical expertise, but who are also equally strong with the social science of inspiring their teams towards greater achievement and creating a work environment where staff give of their best."

"One of the criticisms we have faced in the past is that we often spend so much time building the capacity of external agencies that we fail to �sharpen the saw� as once highlighted by the late Stephen Covey, and build our own internal capacity. Hopefully, this seminar signals an important shift in that regard," said the Director-General.

The training program is for 20 managers who lead one or more teams at SPC and will be conducted  over a two-month period in Fiji.








