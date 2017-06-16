National reps in district outfits

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:12PM NATIONAL football team players are expected to be on their top of their game for their respective districts in the Vodafone Fiji FACT semi-finals after the national duties.

Suva goalkeeper Tevita Koroi, striker Setareki Hughes, Rewa�s Iosefo Verevou, Epeli Saukuru, Amani Makoe, Samuela Kautoga had been part of the national team outfit for the international matches against Solomon Islands and New Caledonia.

Labasa�s Christophe Wasasala with Nadi�s Andrew Naicker and Waisake Tabucava also featured for the Fiji team.

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer, Mohammed Yusuf said the national reps will play a key role.

"The four teams which have qualified for the semi-finals continued to train and these teams have number of players who have played in the national team and they are fresh," he said.

"The players played in the four international matches so these players will be very influential for their respective district teams. A lot will depend as how the players will blend with the other players."

"We are expecting teams to play some fantastic football."

The tournament will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow.