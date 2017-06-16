Fiji Time: 6:03 PM on Friday 16 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Italy here to win

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 2:11PM ITALY looks to explore the potential and skills of their young players, to make their own history and win tomorrow against the Vodafone Flying Fijian at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay.

The Azzurri coach Conor O�Shear said they know that Fiji would be on top of them for a lot of periods in the game.

"We feel we have a lot of youth and potential in the team. We want to win like we do in every match but we also want to build for the future. A lot of games that we play in are determined by the small things that happen on the pitch," O Shear said.

Then he added that despite history favouring the Flying Fijians that would not stop them from doing what they had set out to do.

"We have never won on Fijian soil but we are not going out to lose," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial
  2. Driver in court over death
  3. Fit to fly
  4. Woman believed she was redeemed
  5. Ship runs aground on reef
  6. Koya: Fiji stands by decision
  7. Minister: Fiji's ageing population growing
  8. Teenage pregnancy
  9. Vegie farming 'more income', says farmer
  10. Cane lorries lie idle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  8. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)