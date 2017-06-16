Italy here to win

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Italy rugby side at Nadi International Airport on Tuesday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 2:11PM ITALY looks to explore the potential and skills of their young players, to make their own history and win tomorrow against the Vodafone Flying Fijian at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay.

The Azzurri coach Conor O�Shear said they know that Fiji would be on top of them for a lot of periods in the game.

"We feel we have a lot of youth and potential in the team. We want to win like we do in every match but we also want to build for the future. A lot of games that we play in are determined by the small things that happen on the pitch," O Shear said.

Then he added that despite history favouring the Flying Fijians that would not stop them from doing what they had set out to do.

"We have never won on Fijian soil but we are not going out to lose," he said.