Admin students tour Parliament

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 2:10PM THIRTY seven office administration students from the Fiji National University, Namaka Campus in Nadi were enlightened yesterday on how the Fijian Parliament works and to hear the experiences of the Hansard reporters.

Tour Coordinator Lavenia Lawakele said the students have not been to Parliament before and the level they learnt yesterday has not been covered in the classroom.

"I wish to thank the Hansard staff for sharing their experiences because that has opened the office administration students the outlook of what they have to do to enter into Parliament," Ms Lawakele said.

The group was given a 30-minute presentation on the roles and functions of Parliament, how they can engage with Parliament and a presentation from the Hansard Unit.

Meanwhile Nauru student Elva Harris was impressed when she entered Parliament and saw the Members of Parliament photos neatly placed on their tables, indicating where they sit during debates.

The 42-year-old was impressed with how Parliament staff organised the photos of MPs inside the Chamber as it gave he us a closer insight into Parliament and see where they exactly sit during debates.

"After visiting Parliament and hearing the experiences shared by the Hansard, I�m thinking of joining Parliament back home and be a Hansard reporter," Ms Harris said.

She acknowledged the challenges faced by the reporters as Fiji has a big Parliament compared to Nauru with only 14 members.








