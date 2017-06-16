Burst main disrupts Lautoka water supply

Update: 12:06PM A BURST main at the junction of Thompson Crescent and Tavakubu road.residents has caused an interruption of water supply in some parts of Lautoka.
Residents
living along the affected area are advised that water supply will be disrupted until
3pm today.
The
areas affected include Natokowaqa Top Line, Banaras, Tavakubu, Vunivadra, Sugar
Avenue and Thompson Crescent.
Water
Authority of Fiji is advising its customers residing in those areas to store
and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption
period.
The
supply of water is expected to be restored at 4pm this afternoon.