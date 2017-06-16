Burst main disrupts Lautoka water supply

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The supply of water is expected to be restored at 4pm this afternoon. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:06PM A BURST main at the junction of Thompson Crescent and Tavakubu road.residents has caused an interruption of water supply in some parts of Lautoka.

Residents living along the affected area are advised that water supply will be disrupted until 3pm today.

The areas affected include Natokowaqa Top Line, Banaras, Tavakubu, Vunivadra, Sugar Avenue and Thompson Crescent.

Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The supply of water is expected to be restored at 4pm this afternoon.