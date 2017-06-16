Fiji Time: 6:03 PM on Friday 16 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Burst main disrupts Lautoka water supply

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 12:06PM A BURST main at the junction of Thompson Crescent and Tavakubu road.residents has caused an interruption of water supply in some parts of Lautoka.

Residents living along the affected area are advised that water supply will be disrupted until 3pm today.

The areas affected include Natokowaqa Top Line, Banaras, Tavakubu, Vunivadra, Sugar Avenue and Thompson Crescent.

Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The supply of water is expected to be restored at 4pm this afternoon.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial
  2. Driver in court over death
  3. Fit to fly
  4. Woman believed she was redeemed
  5. Ship runs aground on reef
  6. Koya: Fiji stands by decision
  7. Minister: Fiji's ageing population growing
  8. Teenage pregnancy
  9. Vegie farming 'more income', says farmer
  10. Cane lorries lie idle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  8. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)