Rape trial witness must testify

AQELA SUSU
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 12:04PM HIGH Court judge, Justice Salesi Temo has refused an application by the defence to excuse the fourth prosecution witness from giving evidence in the rape trial against Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader, Jone Cokanauto.

Defence lawyer, Simione Valenitabua made the application on the grounds that she was traumatized by Police during her interview and that she was now happily married with two children.

Mr Valenitabua also submitted that the witness has forgiven the accused for the alleged act.

In responding to the defence application, State lawyer, Meli Vosawale said the interest of the State was to bring serious heinous crimes such as this to court.

Mr Vosawale said the witness has also not given any reasonable excuse to be excused from giving evidence in this case.

In refusing the application, Justice Temo said the accused's right to fair trial would be exercised.

He will, however, deliver his written reasons later.

The trial is continuing before Justice Temo at the High Court in Suva.








