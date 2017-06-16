Rape trial witness must testify

Update: 12:04PM HIGH Court judge, Justice Salesi Temo has refused an application by the defence to excuse the fourth prosecution witness from giving evidence in the rape trial against Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader, Jone Cokanauto.
Defence
lawyer, Simione Valenitabua made the application on the grounds that she was
traumatized by Police during her interview and that she was now happily married
with two children.
Mr
Valenitabua also submitted that the witness has forgiven the accused for the
alleged act.
In
responding to the defence application, State lawyer, Meli Vosawale said the
interest of the State was to bring serious heinous crimes such as this to
court.
Mr Vosawale said the witness has also not given any reasonable excuse to be
excused from giving evidence in this case.
In refusing the application, Justice Temo said the accused's right to fair
trial would be exercised.
He will, however, deliver his written reasons later.
The trial is continuing before Justice Temo at the High Court in Suva.