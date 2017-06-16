Employment ministry, authoritative source on asbestos

Update: 11:57AM THE Ministry of Employment is the only authoritative source on information regarding the removal process for the building materials found containing asbestos at the Suva Civic Centre.
Reports that do not originate from the Ministry should be
disregarded.
A statement by Government said the Ministry of
Employment has accepted an action plan from the Suva City Council to begin the
removal process.
The Suva Civic
Centre and the immediate vicinity of the Town Hall Road entrance to the Centre
will remain closed throughout the removal process.
There will be no other restrictions on movement in
place or directives for the closure of any schools, business houses or public
buildings.
New Zealand specialist contracting firm, Contract
Environmental, have begun the removal process for building materials found
containing asbestos in the Suva Civic Centre yesterday evening.
The removal process will be supervised by the Ministry and
will not present any threat to the general public.
The Ministry will
work closely with Contract Environmental, the Department of Environment and the
Suva City Council to properly dispose of the materials found to contain
asbestos, in line with international best practise.
Also in line with
international best practise, air tests will be conducted regularly throughout
the removal process to ensure that there remains no airborne threat.
The air tests will be conducted by Pacifica Environmental
Services on the interior and exterior of the Suva Civic Centre.