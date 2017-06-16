Fiji Time: 6:04 PM on Friday 16 June

Employment ministry, authoritative source on asbestos

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 11:57AM THE Ministry of Employment is the only authoritative source on information regarding the removal process for the building materials found containing asbestos at the Suva Civic Centre.

Reports that do not originate from the Ministry should be disregarded.

A statement by Government said the Ministry of Employment has accepted an action plan from the Suva City Council to begin the removal process.

The Suva Civic Centre and the immediate vicinity of the Town Hall Road entrance to the Centre will remain closed throughout the removal process.

There will be no other restrictions on movement in place or directives for the closure of any schools, business houses or public buildings.

New Zealand specialist contracting firm, Contract Environmental, have begun the removal process for building materials found containing asbestos in the Suva Civic Centre yesterday evening.

The removal process will be supervised by the Ministry and will not present any threat to the general public.

 The Ministry will work closely with Contract Environmental, the Department of Environment and the Suva City Council to properly dispose of the materials found to contain asbestos, in line with international best practise.

 Also in line with international best practise, air tests will be conducted regularly throughout the removal process to ensure that there remains no airborne threat.

The air tests will be conducted by Pacifica Environmental Services on the interior and exterior of the Suva Civic Centre.








