Fiji Time: 6:04 PM on Friday 16 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Help stop abuse

Avinesh Gopal
Friday, June 16, 2017

ASSISTANT Minister for Youth and Sports Iliesa Delana has urged men in the Navosa highlands to help stop violence against women and children.

Mr Delana made the request at Navatusila earlier in the week while meeting youths of Nasauvakarua Village and members of the Santamaria Youth Club.

"I encourage males to become champions and create awareness on the issue," he said, referring to gender-based violence.

"Males are supposed to act as guardians over their sisters, mothers and aunts and not the opposite."

Mr Delana said the ministry, in partnership with the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre, was providing training to youths on human rights issues to help stop abuse against women and children.

"We conducted training in Semo earlier this year which was attended by more than 150 youths from Nadroga and Navosa," he said.

"Liaise with your officials so you can attend similar trainings at a location near you if you have missed out."

He encouraged members of the Santamaria Youth Club to submit their reports regularly to the ministry's provincial or divisional office.

"Regular reporting is essential and we encourage youths to maximise social media platforms available and keep us informed of your progress and activities."

Mr Delana told the club to venture into small or micro-enterprise and help provide services and goods for the people.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial
  2. Driver in court over death
  3. Fit to fly
  4. Woman believed she was redeemed
  5. Ship runs aground on reef
  6. Koya: Fiji stands by decision
  7. Minister: Fiji's ageing population growing
  8. Teenage pregnancy
  9. Vegie farming 'more income', says farmer
  10. Cane lorries lie idle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  8. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)