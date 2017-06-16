/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Iliesa Delana with youths of Nasauvakarua Village in Navosa. Picture: SUPPLIED

ASSISTANT Minister for Youth and Sports Iliesa Delana has urged men in the Navosa highlands to help stop violence against women and children.

Mr Delana made the request at Navatusila earlier in the week while meeting youths of Nasauvakarua Village and members of the Santamaria Youth Club.

"I encourage males to become champions and create awareness on the issue," he said, referring to gender-based violence.

"Males are supposed to act as guardians over their sisters, mothers and aunts and not the opposite."

Mr Delana said the ministry, in partnership with the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre, was providing training to youths on human rights issues to help stop abuse against women and children.

"We conducted training in Semo earlier this year which was attended by more than 150 youths from Nadroga and Navosa," he said.

"Liaise with your officials so you can attend similar trainings at a location near you if you have missed out."

He encouraged members of the Santamaria Youth Club to submit their reports regularly to the ministry's provincial or divisional office.

"Regular reporting is essential and we encourage youths to maximise social media platforms available and keep us informed of your progress and activities."

Mr Delana told the club to venture into small or micro-enterprise and help provide services and goods for the people.