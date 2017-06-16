Fiji Time: 6:05 PM on Friday 16 June

Expo a sea of colours

Manasa Kalouniviti
Friday, June 16, 2017

THE Vodafone Arena in Suva was a sea of colours yesterday as the National Women's Expo 2017 got full swing into its second day.

Members of the public thronged the various women's stalls and displays. Amid the excitement yesterday, the Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar, launched the Rural Women's Fashion Show.

"The National Women's Expo is one of the platforms of women's economic empowerment in Fiji," she said.

The National Women's Expo 2017 ends today.








