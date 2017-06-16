Rapid rise in emissions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Economy's Nilesh Sharma addresses the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence at the Parliament complex in Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FIJI needs to impress as many as 60 countries to ratify the Doha Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol which is equally important for Fiji, as this will mean further steps taken in reducing greenhouse gas emissions below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Director Multilateral and Oceans Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Peter Emberson made the comments at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defence Standing Committee on Climate Change on Wednesday.

The Kyoto Protocol is an international agreement linked to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which commits member countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Doha Amendment is basically to add nitrogen trifluoride to the list of greenhouse gases covered in the Kyoto Protocol.

Nitrogen trifluoride is a gas whose global warming potential is 17,200 times greater than that of carbondioxide.

In the list of greenhouse gases named in the Kyoto Protocol, Sulfur Hexafluoride is listed as the most potent gas and nitrogen fluoride comes in second place.

The Doha Amendment was discussed during the 18th Conference of Parties in Doha, Qatar in 2012.

The amendment established a second commitment period from 2013 until 2020 with the commitment period affecting only 14 per cent of global emissions because only European member states, European countries and Australia have commitments.

The United States, Russia, Canada, Japan and developing countries do not have commitments.

Mr Emberson said the way in which climate change called on all member states of the United Nations to combat the issue together was more pressing now than ever.

"Climate change warrants everyone's commitment and the United States must be encouraged to come back on board because the challenge of climate change warrants everyone's equal contribution," Mr Emberson said.

"The United States has just become the second polluter per capita after China. But as a significant greenhouse polluter, everyone needs to play their part, to urgently reduce the greenhouse gas emissions well below 1.5 degrees Celsius."

Mr Emberson said the safe level of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere per year should stand around 350 parts per million but realistically, greenhouse gas emission had surpassed that stage.

"It's now 410 parts per million and we can't have the accumulation of greenhouse gases at this alarming stage. We need everyone to play their part. And this is where Doha Amendment comes in," he said.

"Doha is that bridge window between now and 2020. The Paris Agreement for emission kicks in post 2020 and beyond. It's pointless, countries committing to the year 2020, the Paris Agreement. Everyone is waving the Paris Agreement flag but emission is taking place now."

Mr Emberson said China was rising to fulfil the leadership role left vacant by the US.

"The United States — the unilateral way in which they handled global politics — is now being challenged and now their take on climate change is coming at a very interesting time, where we are starting to see a very fractured nation," he said.

"So China is now rising to fulfil the leadership role that is so badly needed at this time. And they have also pledged to step up if the United States steps down."

He said China had been waiting for this moment, and US President Donald Trump was giving it to them on a silver platter.