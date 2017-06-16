Aged-care victims

/ Front page / News

AGED-CARE abuse is not limited to physical abuse alone because for many victims it is financial exploitation, physiological abuse, neglect by their own children or spouse or others in positions of trust, participants at a forum were told.

The Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) hosted a networking forum on Wednesday, bringing together those in the aged-care industry in the country to share elder abuse issues and ways to better address and prevent it from happening.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Margaret Twomey said elder abuse was a bigger problem than most people realised.

The Australian Government, through the APTC, delivers Australian standard qualifications for a wide range of vocational careers for skilled workers in the Pacific which includes care-givers for aged care homes.

The forum was attended by representatives from Father Law Home, Babasiga Home, Golden Age Home, Home of Compassion, Pearce Home, Samabula Senior Citizens Home, SOLON Retirement Home, Tamavua Rehabilitation Unit and HART Fiji.

Representatives from APTC, Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Australian High Commission, Fiji National University, Sangam College of Nursing, Empower Pacific, Fiji National Council of Older Persons, and faith-based organisations were also present.