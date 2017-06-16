Road closed to traffic

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fletcher Rd Bailey bridge in Vatuwaqa will be closed to all traffic to allow for the new bridge works to finish. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Fletcher Rd Bailey bridge in Vatuwaqa, Suva, will be open to traffic next Monday with new operating conditions.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the bridge would be closed to motorists from 9pm tomorrow until 5.30am on Monday.

Mr Hutchinson said the closure would be done to enable China Railway 14 Group to complete foundation work for the new bridge.

"Heavy vehicles including buses can no longer travel over the Fletcher bailey bridge from next Monday and are advised to use Grantham Rd as an alternative route," he said.

"This is because the new concrete foundations need to cure. There is a very high risk that vibrations from heavy vehicles will cause damage to the new foundations and bridge abutments.

"The contractor is restricted on space and needs room to continue construction work.

"The FRA team after reviewing the designs and plans with the contractor have made the decision to let them proceed."

Mr Hutchinson said FRA was hesitant about the restriction because they wanted to keep the bridge accessible to all vehicles.

"However, because the project needs to be completed, FRA has to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles across the bridge to allow for the concrete to cure and works to progress," he said.

He said FRA had written to the bus company servicing the area and he asked for the public's understanding as the contractor works to complete the construction of the new bridge.