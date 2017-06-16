'Yoga embodies unity of the mind and body'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy shares a light moment with India's High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal after the International Day of Yoga press conference at the LICI Building in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKO

ABOUT 3000 school students from Suva will be part of the third International Day of Yoga celebrations next week.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said the ministry continued to deliver excellence in all schools where the yoga program was implemented last year.

"This step was primarily taken in consideration of the benefits of yoga to our physical and mental health and for personal and national peace and harmony. Yoga also assists a person to reach inner peace, harmony and stability through exercise. The holistic benefit of yoga embodies unity of the mind, body and the thoughts and actions of the individual," he said.

Dr Reddy said yoga activities, as part of Physical Education classes in schools, would help ease weight of expectations children felt from the fast changing modern world.

"The practice of yoga will function as a valve to ease that pressure and in turn nurture resilience to it. These will assist the children to remain focused in their school work, follow disciplined attributes and make positive life-long decisions for peace and harmony," Dr Reddy said.

India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal said yoga was also known for disease prevention, health promotion and management of many lifestyle related disorders such as non-communicable diseases.

" It is well known fact that diseases like diabetes can also be treated by following yoga. It provides a holistic approach to health and wellbeing and wider dissemination of information about the benefits of practicing yoga for the health of the world population," he said.

The theme for 2017 celebrations is "Yoga for Health". Last year, more than 30,000 students from across Fiji participated in the yoga celebrations. This year, it will be celebrated at Albert Park in Suva next Wednesday, at Sangam Nursing College in Labasa on June 24 and at Girmit Centre in Lautoka on June 25.