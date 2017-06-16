Fiji saves millions in surgeries

/ Front page / News

THE Sydney Adventist Hospital is committed to performing cardiac surgeries on patients in Fiji who can not afford such treatment overseas.

In the past 25 years, more than 800 patients have had cardiac surgery at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

The average cost of surgery overseas is $30,000. However, the 800 patients operated on by visiting surgeons who volunteer their time as part of Open Heart International saved the country about $24 million in medical evacuation costs.

Vodafone has assisted the team stock up blood supplies needed for the heart surgeries through their SMS broadcast for blood drives.

Vodafone E-Commerce and Corporate Affairs head Shailendra Prasad urged more customers to register in their SMS blood donor base so they could continue giving the gift of life to people in need.

"While we are happy to offer the technology and accessibility through communications, we depend on good Samaritans like the volunteer team of doctors and blood donors to help those with such medical conditions," he said.

"We acknowledge all those blood donors who silently give the most precious gift of life — blood and help save many lives."