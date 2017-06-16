Fiji Time: 6:04 PM on Friday 16 June

Grave disappointment

Mere Naleba
Friday, June 16, 2017

THE EU has joined Fiji in expressing their grave disappointment after the withdrawal of the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker informed the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday that the EU does not wish to renegotiate the Paris Agreement.

"The withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement is more than a sad event. It is a sign of abdication from common action in dealing with the fate of our planet. We are disappointed and we regret that decision," he said.

"But the abandonment of Paris by the US administration will not mean the end of the agreement. I am convinced that it will make the rest of the world more united and determined to work towards the full implementation of the Paris Agreement."

Mr Juncker said the 29 articles of the agreement must be implemented and not renegotiated.

"Climate action does not need more distractions. We have spent 20 years negotiating. Now it is the time for action, now is the time for implementation.

"I see a strengthened resolve from all those who care about the future of the planet and who see the opportunities of a modern economy.

"This includes partners within the United States such as the states of California, Washington and New York — which taken together would be the world's fourth economy.

"As the European Union, we will step up our climate diplomacy and collaboration with other partners," he said.

Mr Juncker said when he had addressed the Paris Conference in November, 2015 he saw the world united around a simple goal, that is to hand over to future generations a healthier planet, more stable, fairer societies and, more prosperous and modern economies.

The Paris Agreement reached at the 21st Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP 21) in December 2015 aims to hold the global average surface temperature increase to "well below two degrees Celsius and to pursue efforts to limit it to the 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, recognising that this would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change.

As part of the process of creating a new international climate agreement under the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), each party submitted its proposed national climate action plan.

The Paris Agreement requires that parties "prepare, communicate and maintain" their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), which Fiji has also submitted.








