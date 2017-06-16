Fiji Time: 6:03 PM on Friday 16 June

Fiji Times Logo

News

No 'right' to remain silent

Aqela Susu
Friday, June 16, 2017

THE third complainant who was alleged to have been raped by the leader of the Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry, Jone Cokanauto, refused to co-operate in court.

The complainant was the third to take the witness stand for prosecution at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

State lawyer Meli Vosawale's first question to the complainant was if she remembered being part of the said ministry.

The complainant answered and said she reserved herself from that question and wished to remain silent.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo told the witness that she had no right to remain silent because she had been summoned to give evidence in the trial.

He said the right to remain silent only rested with the accused person.

She agreed to give evidence in the trial today.








