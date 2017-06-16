Driver in court over death

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pateresoi Finau makes his way from the cell block to the Magistrates Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

A 53-YEAR-OLD man of Wailekutu in Lami who allegedly caused the death of Police Special Constable Eroni Daugunu in a road accident was ordered to surrender his travel documents.

Pateresio Finau appeared before Magistrate Waleen George in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

He is charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death, one count of fail to stop after an accident, one count of failing to comply with requirements after an accident and one count of failing to report after an accident.

Prosecution did not object to bail as it is understood that investigations into the case were still continuing.

The accused was instead required to get two sureties before he was released on a surety bail of $10,000 each surety.

Mr Finau was alleged to have been driving a white motor vehicle that mowed Mr Daugunu to death in a hit and run incident along Walu Bay in Suva earlier this month.

He will reappear in court on September 4.