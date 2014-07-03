Fiji Time: 6:05 PM on Friday 16 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial

Aqela Susu
Friday, June 16, 2017

A RADIO announcer on trial for allegedly raping a female neighbour admitted in court yesterday that he was having an affair with the complainant before the alleged offence happened.

The 30-year-old revealed this when he took the witness stand as the trial continued before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva.

The accused is charged with one count of rape.

The alleged offence took place on July 3, 2014.

In his evidence, he confirmed that five months prior to the time of the alleged offence, they were in love and this led to them making love on the night of the alleged offence.

When questioned by the prosecution on how this love affair manifested, the accused said by seeing each other.

The accused also told the court that the complainant never once considered him her uncle.

He claimed it was the complainant's decision not to say anything about their affair.

The accused denied begging the complainant's father not to report the matter to police because he said it was consensual.

He also said when he took the complainant to the gate on the night of the alleged offence, she kissed him goodbye and was also happy.

He said he did not know why the complainant made up all these stories.

The alleged incident happened during a drinking session at the accused's place.

Bail has been extended for the accused.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial
  2. Driver in court over death
  3. Fit to fly
  4. Woman believed she was redeemed
  5. Ship runs aground on reef
  6. Koya: Fiji stands by decision
  7. Minister: Fiji's ageing population growing
  8. Teenage pregnancy
  9. Vegie farming 'more income', says farmer
  10. Cane lorries lie idle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  8. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)