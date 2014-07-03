We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial

/ Front page / News

A RADIO announcer on trial for allegedly raping a female neighbour admitted in court yesterday that he was having an affair with the complainant before the alleged offence happened.

The 30-year-old revealed this when he took the witness stand as the trial continued before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva.

The accused is charged with one count of rape.

The alleged offence took place on July 3, 2014.

In his evidence, he confirmed that five months prior to the time of the alleged offence, they were in love and this led to them making love on the night of the alleged offence.

When questioned by the prosecution on how this love affair manifested, the accused said by seeing each other.

The accused also told the court that the complainant never once considered him her uncle.

He claimed it was the complainant's decision not to say anything about their affair.

The accused denied begging the complainant's father not to report the matter to police because he said it was consensual.

He also said when he took the complainant to the gate on the night of the alleged offence, she kissed him goodbye and was also happy.

He said he did not know why the complainant made up all these stories.

The alleged incident happened during a drinking session at the accused's place.

Bail has been extended for the accused.