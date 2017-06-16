Fiji Time: 6:04 PM on Friday 16 June

Teachers relieved of unnecessary paperwork

Aqela Susu
Friday, June 16, 2017

CONTINUOUS efforts by the Fiji Teachers Union to lobby for the removal of unnecessary paperwork by teachers in the classroom have finally been realised.

This follows the issuance of a circular by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy instructing school heads to ensure that the record and distribution of transport assistance vouchers and FEMIS entries with updates were to be done by the appointed administrative officers and not the teachers.

Dr Reddy said it had been recently brought to the attention of the ministry that some teachers were continuously subjected to unnecessary paperwork and documentation.

He said in some cases, teachers were overloaded with paperwork, resulting in useful lesson preparation time lost.

FTU general secretary Agni Deo Singh welcomed the ministry's decision.

"The union has been calling on the ministry to remove unnecessary paperwork by the teachers in the classroom so that teachers can focus on their core business of teaching and learning," Mr Singh said. "More autonomy and responsibility has now been given to the headteachers and the principals to mentor and assist their teachers."

He said the union believed that the ministry should always consult teachers and their representative organisation as the best way forward.

"It would be prudent of the ministry to also relook at the directive that the syllables covered in two terms instead of three terms. This would ensure quality teaching and learning and be beneficial not only to the children but the teachers as well."








