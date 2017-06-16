One more chance ... for a reason

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rheumatic heart patient Nilesh Pillay (right) rests after his surgery in Suva. Picture: JONA KONATACI

LAUTOKA-based lorry driver Nilesh Pillay believes he has been given another chance to live for a reason.

Mr Pillay is one of the 30 rheumatic heart patients who have undergone open heart surgery conducted by the Australian-based volunteer group consisting of doctors, surgeons and nurses who make up the organisation called Open Heart International.

"I used to have shortness of breath and was always feeling sick. So, in February this year, I went to the hospital because I wasn't well.

"The doctor gave me Panadol and sent me home," he claimed.

"I was at home and nothing changed, so around 7pm I went back, after a thorough check by the doctor, I was told that my heart beat was very fast."

Mr Pillay said doctors monitored his heart rate overnight, and when things did not change, he was admitted for two weeks at the Lautoka Hospital.

"The greatest news I received on my hospital bed was when I was told that a team from Australia would be coming to Suva and the surgery was free," he said.

Mr Pillay is happy with the surgery and said he could not wait to find employment to support his wife Nitu Natasha who had been by his side through those difficult times.

Open Heart International's adult intensive care unit's Dr Neil Orford says in most cases, people with rheumatic heart disease who do not have surgery have only two to three years to live.

The surgery, however, prolongs their lives and also gives them a chance to live the life they have always wanted, he said.

Dr Orford said the biggest challenge was dealing with very young patients, with the youngest, a three-month-old.