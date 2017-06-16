Fiji Time: 6:03 PM on Friday 16 June

Preparations heat up for round 1

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, June 16, 2017

WITH just a week to go for the first round of this year's Kaila! Star Search competition, the preparations towards the event is heating up.

The top 25 contestants who will be vying for the top prize are currently working on their last-minute preparations with their respective dance and singing mentors.

Competition co-ordinator, Savuto Vakadewavosa said the onus was now on the contestants to make use of the extra time given to them to prepare for the competition.

"The competition this year is going to be very special as all the talents up for show this year are unique in their own ways," he said.

"They are the best Fiji has to offer and they have selected the items and songs to perform for the first round. The singers have selected their tracks and the dancers have fine tuned their moves as well."

According to Mr Vakadewavosa, all 25 contestants have equal chances of winning the competition this year.

"It all comes down to who is ready and prepared. It all depends on how they perform on the day. The rehearsals we have been having are specifically for this purpose. The mentors have been training them on their vocals and dance moves," he said.

The competition begins next Thursday at the Village 6 Cinemas in Suva.








