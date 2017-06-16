Rape offences top list

/ Front page / News

THE youngest victims of sexual offences between May 2016 and May 2017 were one-year, 10 months old and one-year, 11 months old babies.

This was revealed in the rape and sexual offences statistics released by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions yesterday.

Out of the 522 separate counts of serious sexual offences as of May 2017, there were 246 victims, 151 of which were victims under the age of 18 years.

Rape offences topped the list recording 384 cases, 10 attempted rape cases, eight cases of assault with intent to rape, three cases of abduction with intent to rape, 12 cases of indecent assault, five cases of defilement, 12 incest cases and 94 cases of sexual assault.

The statistics revealed that the perpetrators for the two young victims were a father and grandfather of the victims.

Out of the total offences recorded by ODPP, 231 people were charged.

"There were 16 people charged that were under the age of 18 years," the statistics revealed.

"There were 86 offences that occurred in domestic relationships or where the accused was known to the victims."