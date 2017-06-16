Fiji Time: 6:04 PM on Friday 16 June

FSC launches investigation

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, June 16, 2017

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation is investigating how a rubber tyre ended up inside cane processing machinery resulting in an unscheduled stoppage at the Lautoka sugar mill.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said management and staff were working around the clock to ensure intermittent stoppages caused by mechanical issues were reduced.

The Lautoka mill was shut down on Wednesday and was expected to resume crushing yesterday morning.

"The reason for this unscheduled shutdown is to allow enough time for the team at Lautoka mill to fully assess and repair the damage caused to the diffuser and its scrapper drum by the rubber tyre that was found wedged inside the machinery on Tuesday," said Mr Clark.

Mr Clark said after consulting with affected lorry drivers and the lorry association, about 30 trucks queued at the Lautoka mill were diverted to Rarawai.

Mr Clark said he was concerned about the extent to which machinery was damaged.

"FSC management has commenced an investigation as to how the rubber tyre could have ended up in the diffuser."

"Once the issues in the mill are rectified, 700 fully loaded rail trucks will be used to test the mill before further lorry loads will be accepted."








