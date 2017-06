/ Front page / News

A DELEGATION from Haryana, India, led by Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar will arrive into the country next week.

Former prime minister and National Farmers Union general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry said as part of the visit, the delegation would also visit a sugarcane farm in the Western Division.

"Haryana is also a major cane producer and we will take them to a farm to observe how sugar cane is cultivated, harvested and loaded here," he said.