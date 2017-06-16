Slow supply stops work

/ Front page / News

APART from a few mechanical issues, the intermittent stoppages at the Lautoka sugar mill have also been caused by poor cane supply, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

He said mechanical issues were being sorted and cane supply had been improving, but more needed to be done to boost fresh cane to the factory.

"We have to understand that one of the key reasons the Lautoka mill is also not running steadily is because of low cane supply," he said.

"The lorry drivers would have to wait anyway so that we have enough stock built up.

"Slowly we are seeing more and more gangs starting to cut cane so we should see some improvement of supply."

Mr Clark said it was important that people understood how sugar mills worked and the reasons why there were delays when cane supply to the mill dropped.

He said that as of Tuesday, 43 per cent of gangs were operating in the Lautoka mill area, up from 36 per cent last week.

"In Rarawai, we have 53 per cent of gangs operating which is up from 43 per cent last week.

"What this is showing is cane supply is improving, but we are only running at an average of 30 per cent at our Lautoka mill capacity due to cane supply issues.

"FSC is working with provisional councils and the Fiji Corrections Service to secure more cutters to assist growers."