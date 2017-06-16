Fiji Time: 6:04 PM on Friday 16 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Slow supply stops work

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, June 16, 2017

APART from a few mechanical issues, the intermittent stoppages at the Lautoka sugar mill have also been caused by poor cane supply, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

He said mechanical issues were being sorted and cane supply had been improving, but more needed to be done to boost fresh cane to the factory.

"We have to understand that one of the key reasons the Lautoka mill is also not running steadily is because of low cane supply," he said.

"The lorry drivers would have to wait anyway so that we have enough stock built up.

"Slowly we are seeing more and more gangs starting to cut cane so we should see some improvement of supply."

Mr Clark said it was important that people understood how sugar mills worked and the reasons why there were delays when cane supply to the mill dropped.

He said that as of Tuesday, 43 per cent of gangs were operating in the Lautoka mill area, up from 36 per cent last week.

"In Rarawai, we have 53 per cent of gangs operating which is up from 43 per cent last week.

"What this is showing is cane supply is improving, but we are only running at an average of 30 per cent at our Lautoka mill capacity due to cane supply issues.

"FSC is working with provisional councils and the Fiji Corrections Service to secure more cutters to assist growers."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial
  2. Driver in court over death
  3. Fit to fly
  4. Woman believed she was redeemed
  5. Ship runs aground on reef
  6. Koya: Fiji stands by decision
  7. Minister: Fiji's ageing population growing
  8. Teenage pregnancy
  9. Vegie farming 'more income', says farmer
  10. Cane lorries lie idle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  8. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)