Cane lorries lie idle

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A locomotive lines up carts loaded with sugar cane at the Lautoka mill yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

SUGARCANE lorry operators in Rakiraki have called on the Fiji Sugar Corporation to explain why 50 trucks are lying idle when lorry owners in Ba have been engaged to ferry sugar cane from the Penang mill area to the Rarawai factory.

Rakiraki Cane Lorry Association president Satish Narayan said from the outset of the 2017 harvest and crushing season, his members had been disadvantaged.

"When we held a meeting in Ba before crushing started, the Rarawai mill logistics manager claimed we only had 63 lorries," he said.

"I had advised him then that we had 103 lorries available to transport whole stalk cane, 14 for billeted (mechanically harvested) and three new trucks.

"This is very discouraging because FSC CEO Graham Clark had said that no farmer would be disadvantaged by the closure of the Penang sugar mill.

"Ninety-eight per cent of the Rakiraki Cane Lorry Association are cane farmers, so we are all feeling the pinch."

Mr Clark said the FSC knew about the issue and that the miller was in regular contact with lorry operators in the Penang cane supply area.

"We are aware that certain trucks from the Rakiraki Cane Lorry Association have not yet secured work to transport cane to Ba," he said.

"We also take note of the fact that in the Penang cane supply area, only 80 per cent of MOGAs (memorandum of gang agreements) have been signed and only 27 per cent of harvesting gangs have started cutting cane.

"The opportunity to secure cane transport from Rakiraki to Ba is thus still open to local lorry owners.

"We believe that certain local lorry owners were not able to offer transport arrangements acceptable to some Rakiraki farmers who have contracted more attractive rates and service from other operators.

"A number of Rakiraki transporters, however, also secured work by offering competitive rates and service. In terms of the Master Award it is the grower, not FSC, who is responsible for arranging transport.

"We will continue to discuss these issues with those concerned, and are assisting where possible and encouraging all farmers to start harvesting as this will increase transport opportunities.

"Please recall that the statement by FSC was that no 'farmer' would be worse off due to the movement of cane to Rarawai. The statement did not include transport operators," said Mr Clark.