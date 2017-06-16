Solar gift for school

/ Front page / News

TEACHERS and students of Koroinasolo Village School in Bua will now have access to the latest technology such as internet, photocopier, computer and other services.

This is after the University of Fiji, in partnership with MV Solar Fiji Ltd, supplied solar power to the school at no cost.

In a statement, the university's executive director finance, Ravineet Sami said the assistance would benefit the 65 people in the community.

"Work will be done on time, light will be provided to work extra hours at night, the working environment will be conducive to the learning atmosphere, solar power will reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs, teachers in school quarters will not face problems of light while doing their preparations and daily chores," he said.

Mr Sami said the solar school was a great initiative and perfectly aligned with local, national and international goals of humanity.

"The estimate cost of supply of solar power equipment and accessories, travel and installation and other teaching and learning essential comprising five sets of computers, printer, solar bulbs, stationery, books and sports equipment, is approximately $35,000," he said.

"I confirm once again that MV Solar Fiji Ltd is an initiative out of our academic industry collaboration from last year and the university is appreciative of them coming on board to assist this project."

Mr Sami said the initiative supported various policies and also supported COP 23.

"This supports environmental preservation; solar is proven technology for sustainable development across tropics and is cost-effective as well. It supports COP 23 presidency role of Fiji, it supports the Fiji national policy — Green Growth Frameworks adopted by Parliament in 2014.

"This project supports the national energy policy of Fiji, even though it is a small project but epitomises the thought process and will cause major change in our thinking of energy usage causing change towards renewables — away from fossil fuels," he said.