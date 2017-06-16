Fiji Time: 6:03 PM on Friday 16 June

Vegie farming 'more income', says farmer

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, June 16, 2017

CHANGE is inevitable, says vegetable farmer Jagdish Chand.

A former sugarcane farmer, Mr Chand of Korotari in Labasa, recalled the hard times he went through as a canefarmer which brought many changes to his business.

"I used to plant sugar cane before but now I prefer to plant vegetables as I earn more income from it," he said.

Mr Chand said planting vegetables and selling them at the market was more profitable than sugar cane farming.

"At first I thought these changes could be something to do with my age but then I realised that time went by like the wind, that the easy times had gone past and we were now in the middle of a hard situation where life and its rightful decisions should be made in order to meet the high cost of living," he said.

"I changed from being a sugarcane farmer to a vegetable farmer because I have made profit from it and I was able to send my children to school and build a life out of it."

Mr Chand said being a vegetable farmer also required sacrifices just like working in the cane fields.

"I earn around $200 per day and customers come right to my doorstep and sometimes I don't need to go to the market to sell my vegetables as I can do it right at home," he said.

"I wouldn't have been a successful farmer if it wasn't for the support of my family and I thank them for that.

"In life, one must accept changes and changes come with challenges — we learn from them."








