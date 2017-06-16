Call to maintain bula smile

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services' divisional dental officer Northern, Dr Nadeem Sattar is advising the public to keep the bula smile glowing as it is something that all Fijians are known for.

During their workshop at the North Pole Hotel in Labasa yesterday, Dr Sattar said Fijians were known for their beautiful and captivating smiles and these could be maintained if they ate more healthy food and less junk.

"We are known for our beautiful bula smile and my message to the public is simple, and that is to brush your teeth twice a day, eat healthy food and avoid eating a lot of snacks," he said.

Dr Sattar said they were hoping to get more feedback from their staff during the two-day workshop.

"This workshop would enable staff to be aware and updated on changes in the management system in the ministry. Our staff would also be able to exchange ideas and discuss issues and challenges faced by our frontline service delivery staff in the Northern Division.

"Our service begins with a smile and through that we have many achievements along the way and to keep aiming higher we must be aware of the departments' expectations to become better in everything we do."

Dr Sattar said the workshop would also be another way to help in capacity building for their staff in the North.

"After this workshop our staff would be familiar with our future aims and how we can work our way up to improving our services to the public," he said.