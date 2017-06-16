Fiji Time: 6:03 PM on Friday 16 June

Prices normalise, market vendors happy

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, June 16, 2017

LABASA market vendors were back in business yesterday as the prices of vegetables normalised.

Vendor, Gyan Wati said she was happy that customers were coming in full force to buy vegetables.

"We never had this many customers in the past three months because the prices of vegetables were high. I am happy to get plenty customers today (yesterday)," she said.

Ms Wati said she was busy from the morning until the afternoon as customers kept buying vegetables.

"I served more than ten customers in less than two hours," she said.

"I started off with a full table but now half the table is empty and the sacks of eggplant, cucumber and pumpkin are all empty, which was hardly the case in the past three months."

Ms Wati said she bought a sack of eggplant for $10 and cucumbers were 50 cents each.

"I can now get profit from the vegetables I sell today compared to last three months, as I had to struggle to sell all my vegetables so I could buy some more the next day," she said.

"We are happy that the prices of vegetables have normalised which shows that many farms have recovered from the damage caused by heavy downpour early this year."

Eggplant, cucumber and cabbage all sell at $1-$1.50 a heap while tubua, ota, rourou and other vegetables sell at $1-$2 a bundle.

Another vendor, Kiran Lata said she was happy to have finally sold all her vegetables.

"I thought, I was not going to sell all the vegetables that I bought this morning but I did and I feel very happy. Now I have enough money to do my shopping and buy more vegetables to sell in the market," she said.








Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

