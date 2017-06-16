Fiji Time: 6:03 PM on Friday 16 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Exhibition highlights importance of tabua

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, June 16, 2017

THE "Kamunaga: A story of tabua" exhibition was launched last night in Suva to highlight the importance and significance it has in the Fijian culture.

The exhibition was officially launched by the President, Jioji Konrote, at the Fiji Museum.

Mr Konrote said the exhibition would provide numerous benefits to Fijians, public and visitors from abroad.

"The objects on display and associated stories of the tabua will evoke realisation for the young iTaukei to appreciate and recognise the significance and the value of the Kamunaga," he said.

"The exhibition will provide opportune space for storytelling and the transmission of knowledge from Fijian generations."

Mr Konrote said the exhibition served as an important platform to enhance the thinking and correct the misconception about the tabua and its uses, including the issue of fake tabua which was a real concern facing tradition and modern economy today.

Curating team leader Dr Apolonia Tamata said the tabua was part of the Fijian culture.

She added it was the most valuable cultural item in the country.

"The colour, size, weight and the shape all matters when it comes to the tabua," she said.

"The cost tells the importance of the high value it has."

Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani said there were fake tabua being circulated today, which were made of plastic.

Mr Nemani said it was important that one knew the difference between a real whale's tooth and a fake one.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial
  2. Driver in court over death
  3. Fit to fly
  4. Woman believed she was redeemed
  5. Ship runs aground on reef
  6. Koya: Fiji stands by decision
  7. Minister: Fiji's ageing population growing
  8. Teenage pregnancy
  9. Vegie farming 'more income', says farmer
  10. Cane lorries lie idle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  8. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)