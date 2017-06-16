Exhibition highlights importance of tabua

/ Front page / News

THE "Kamunaga: A story of tabua" exhibition was launched last night in Suva to highlight the importance and significance it has in the Fijian culture.

The exhibition was officially launched by the President, Jioji Konrote, at the Fiji Museum.

Mr Konrote said the exhibition would provide numerous benefits to Fijians, public and visitors from abroad.

"The objects on display and associated stories of the tabua will evoke realisation for the young iTaukei to appreciate and recognise the significance and the value of the Kamunaga," he said.

"The exhibition will provide opportune space for storytelling and the transmission of knowledge from Fijian generations."

Mr Konrote said the exhibition served as an important platform to enhance the thinking and correct the misconception about the tabua and its uses, including the issue of fake tabua which was a real concern facing tradition and modern economy today.

Curating team leader Dr Apolonia Tamata said the tabua was part of the Fijian culture.

She added it was the most valuable cultural item in the country.

"The colour, size, weight and the shape all matters when it comes to the tabua," she said.

"The cost tells the importance of the high value it has."

Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani said there were fake tabua being circulated today, which were made of plastic.

Mr Nemani said it was important that one knew the difference between a real whale's tooth and a fake one.