FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

EARLIER in the week, Beachcomber had a story about a friend of a regular contributor to this newspaper coming to Fiji for a holiday with some Taveuni kava that was sent to him from someone here.

Beachcomber was told the contributor received an update from his friend in California, US yesterday.

Here it goes...

"That friend of mine who is on his way to Fiji spotted his friend with a pre-mixed bottle of kava to drink on the plane," the contributor wrote.

"When the airline and security personnel asked what was in the bottle, he said it was his medicine. They allowed him to take it.

"He has been in the US for 30 years.

"You can take the Fiji boy out of Fiji and he will take his grog everywhere he goes."