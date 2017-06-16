Municipal poll call

/ Front page / News

THE four political parties in coalition talks will meet members of the Electoral Commission today to discuss issues pertaining to local government elections in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), Fiji Labour Party (FLP) and People's Democratic Party (PDP), Fiji United Freedom Party (FUFP) leader, Jagath Karunaratne said the parties prepared a document to present to the commission, seeking its assistance in calling for local government elections.

FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry said ratepayers had the right to elect their municipal councils so that their representatives could be held accountable.

Mr Chaudhry said members of the public had been denied the right to elect council representatives for the past eight years or so.

He claimed there was no longer any accountability in the way ratepayers' funds were being spent, annual reports were not available and towns and cities were in a mess.

"The fact that 68 per cent of those who responded to the Tebbutt-Times poll want elected mayors is evident that people are not satisfied with the service provided by town and city council administrators," Mr Chaudhry said.

"There have been serious cases where developments have been allowed despite vigorous objection from ratepayers. Classic examples are the controversies over Shirley Park and Churchill Park developments in Lautoka, there are cases in Suva."

Mr Chaudhry said this happened because council administrators did not consider themselves accountable to the ratepayers.

"In Suva, while millions of dollars have been allocated for ambitious projects, municipal infrastructure has been badly neglected.

"Serious flooding caused by clogged drains or bad drainage problems both in the city and its suburbs, disintegrating footpaths which are in fact a safety risk, the appalling condition of our inner city roads and traffic management issues are just some examples of neglect and incompetent management.

"We are constantly receiving complaints from residents about streetlighting in Suva.

"Entire streets going without lights for a week or so pose serious security risks for both residents and motorists and the Fiji Roads Authority wants 10 working days to respond to complaints."

Mr Chaudhry said ratepayers wanted to be heard and wanted prompt action.

"They want accountability and transparency in the management of their funds.

"The Fiji Labour Party has been calling for years for municipal elections to be held.

"The minister promised in 2014 that elections will be held. Since then he has postponed it on the flimsy excuse that the Local Government Act is under review.

"This is not acceptable. Elections must be held this year. That is the will of the people," Mr Chaudhry said.

Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar declined to comment on the matter when contacted yesterday.