Ship runs aground on reef

Mere Naleba
Friday, June 16, 2017

A GOVERNMENT delegation led by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou, had to prematurely end their Lau tour after the ship they were in ran aground on Wednesday night.

A 10-member government delegation spent one night at Levuka Village on Lakeba Island, Lau, after the Ministry of Fisheries ship MV Bainitakali ran aground.

Mr Tuitubou and members of his team had already visited a few islands in the Lau Group and were in Lakeba on Wednesday.

The tour party had just left Lakeba for Vanuabalavu when the ship ran aground at Lakeba reef.

Levuka Village headman Ilaitia Vuli said the tour party had left the village for Suva on another government ship berthed at Vanuabalavu.

Mr Vuli said they were used to serving government delegations who visited them and just like any Fijian would do, they opened their homes to accommodate the 10-member government team.

The MV Bainitakali is still grounded on the reef in Lakeba.

Chief of intelligence and investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou confirmed police received a report that the Ministry of Fisheries ship MV Bainitakali ran aground at 10pm on Wednesday and all crew members and passengers were safe.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau could not be reached for comments.








