MINISTER for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy says the teenage pregnancy issue in the country is a social issue.

Dr Reddy was responding to questions by this newspaper regarding the statistics released by the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council (NSAAC) which revealed 28 cases were recorded for teenage pregnancy in secondary schools and 19 for primary schools.

He said the school system was equipped to deal with these issues.

"In the school system we taught healthy living curriculum and we are talking to our children to ensure that they don't behave or conduct themselves in a manner which can destroy their future," he said.

"But there are unfortunate circumstances where people in the society — the corrupt — are trying to take advantage of our children and we want to appeal to them as well please — leave our children alone.

"The children are trying to build their future through the school systems. We want to appeal to the other members of the community to protect our children as well."

Dr Reddy said children were vulnerable and it was important they got their education without any hindrance.

"We are regularly talking to our children through school assemblies and the form teachers.

"We hope that this issue will come to zero in the future."