Minister: Fiji's ageing population growing

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, June 16, 2017

FIJI is considered to be an ageing population even though elderly abuse is not new to the country as many aspects of the problem remain unknown, including its causes and consequences.

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said this at the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Suva yesterday

She said according to projections by the UNDP, Fiji's older population was growing by 3000 people per year and the older population was expected to grow from 69,300 in 2010 to 170,500 by 2050.

"Stakeholders such as the elderly groups, non-governmental organisations, religious organisations, business houses, financial institutions, youth groups and other community-based groups could partner with Government to help redefine the approaches that society as a whole needs to embrace to eradicate all forms of abuse of the elderly and to give them a more dignified and fulfilling life in their twilight years," she said.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said to look after the various aspects of ageing and the welfare of older persons, the Fijian Government had established the National Council of Older Persons (NCOP) in the country.

She said the NCOP was an advisory arm to the Government and also mandated to develop and implement national policies, strategies and programs that would lead to the improved care of older persons throughout Fiji.

Residents of Wailekutu Father Law Home, Tamavua Home of Compassion and Samabula Senior Citizens Home were present at the celebrations and treated to refreshments and entertainment.

The Australia Pacific Technical College partnered with the ministry to generate awareness on the issue of elder abuse in the country.








