Fit to fly

Peni Komaisavai
Friday, June 16, 2017

LEAVING his family behind in France to join the Vodafone Flying Fijians for the June Tests and the Rugby World Cup qualifiers was not an easy decision for Kini Murimurivalu.

It was a bit hard for him because his wife is expecting their third child in the first week of July. But Murimurivalu, the national 15s team fullback, is glad to be with the team now after his wife Ofa gave him the green light to travel.

While family is everything for Murimurivalu, national pride and a supportive wife has seen him become a key member of the team.

"I have a duty to do here and that is to represent my country.

"My wife and kids understand that. We are expecting our third child and chances are I won't be there when he is born," he said.

"It was difficult for me to leave them behind because we usually travel together as a family especially when I come and play for Fiji."

Murimurivalu, who plays for the La Rochelle club in France, said this was the first time for him to be touring without his family.

The couple have two children - Josese Bale Murimurivalu, five, and three-year-old Carnelian Genevieve Murimurivalu.

"After the game against Australia I called home and my daughter told me, 'daddy now that the game is finished, you going to come home tomorrow'," said Murimurivalu.

"So I had to explain to her that we have a few games left and I will be there after it's all finished.

"She was disappointed, but in time she will understand. But it's always hard to leave your family behind."

The La Rochelle flyer said it was one of the toughest decisions he had ever made.

He said he had earlier notified coach John McKee of his situation and his doubts of playing for Fiji during the June Tests.

"But my wife told me that it was OK for me to come. And I am glad that me being here, I have the support and prayers of my wife and kids. And I also want to thank the coaches for believing in me and giving me the chance to represent my country."

Murimurivalu has dedicated tomorrow's game to all Fijians and especially his family in France.








